Introducing the Nature Conservation Index

Launched in October 2024 the first-ever Nature Conservation Index (NCI). The NCI uses 25 key indicators to provide an unadjusted, straightforward look at biodiversity and conservation across 180 countries. https://biodb.com/wp-content/uploads/NCI-MediaKit.pdf

The Nature Conservation Index (NCI) is a tool that shows how well countries are protecting their natural environments. Covering 180 countries, NCI looks at various factors like the number of plants and animals at risk, the size of protected areas, the health of habitats, and the effectiveness of conservation programs. The NCI helps us to identify what’s working and where improvements are needed. This can help inform better decisions to protect our planet’s biodiversity and natural resources. To create the NCI, we gathered data from trusted sources like the IUCN and the World Bank. We used this data to measure and analyse key areas such as land management, species protection, governance, and future trends mapped into 25 parameters.

Where does South Africa rank? 25/180