Investec enables debt-free home ownership for 3,600 people in Gauteng townships

Investec puts 3,600 debt-free homes in the hands of those who need it most

Investec to make a contribution to real economic empowerment in South Africa through distribution of title deeds to homeowners in Gauteng townships

Investec is distributing 3,600 title deeds for houses in 15 different townships around Gauteng. Investec has, at its own cost, cancelled the mortgage bonds registered over the properties. The title deeds of the properties are being returned to the registered owners and the substantial underlying debt is also being waived by Investec.

“One of Investec’s most cherished values is that we strive to live in society, not off it. This is something of a mantra inside the bank that we live by,” says Richard Wainwright, CEO of Investec Bank Ltd.

“An opportunity has arisen out of a legacy transaction to facilitate full home ownership for thousands of families. They now have a home of their own and an asset they can use in other life-changing transactions, like starting a business or educating their children.”

The distribution of most of the 3,600 title deeds will take place between November and December 2019, with the intention of completing the handovers within the first quarter of 2020.

“We’re thrilled to be handing over these title deeds,” says Wainwright. “We believe that the ownership of land and the ability for a person to call it their home is an integral part of social and economic development in South Africa, something we are grateful to be able to play our own part in.”