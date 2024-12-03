Investment – pulling it all together

Turning South Africa into 1 big construction site is the expressed ideal of ministers from the ANC and the DA. What is the state of play, and what are the prospects?

You can also listen to this article

For your convenience, my latest article is also available in audio format (as well as text) so you can listen to it on the go.

The article is presented in a Question & Answer format by the distinguished journalist, author and former Carte Blanche presenter,

Ruda Landman.