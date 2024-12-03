SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Bi-Weekly Newsletter Links
steuart@sagoodnews.co.za
04
Dec

Investment – pulling it all together

 

Investment – pulling it all together

Turning South Africa into 1 big construction site is the expressed ideal of ministers from the ANC and the DA. What is the state of play, and what are the prospects?

You can also listen to this article

For your convenience, my latest article is also available in audio format (as well as text) so you can listen to it on the go.

The article is presented in a Question & Answer format by the distinguished journalist, author and former Carte Blanche presenter,
Ruda Landman.

Related Posts

December 4, 2024

The official launch of Sports AstroTurf Multi-Purpose Facilities in Khutsong – By Thabo Motlhabi

0
December 4, 2024

19 years of cycling development in the Western Cape

0
December 4, 2024

YES Youth Profiling – Ebernezer Chauke: From unemployed to Data Quality Officer

, 0