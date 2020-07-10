Invitation to Support the Launch of The Global South Africans Portal

Brand South Africa, through our GSA programme, aims to develop a network of citizens living and working abroad, from business to government to ordinary citizens to urge them to contribute towards the promotion of a positive image of the Nation Brand.

To that end, we are launching a digital portal, which aims to develop such a network, which will allow users to tell their stories through posting on the site, marketing and sharing events and activities, which will be published on the website.

The portal will also provide users with access to South Africa branded marketing material, and templates at no cost. Users will also be able to add each other as friends and connect with each other privately on the platform. Ultimately registering on the portal means you are taking a pledge to live as exemplary South African citizens wherever they are. As our concept for the launch is based on an age-old South African pastime, braaiing; we cordially extend an invite to you, to join us for a virtual braai as we launch the GSA portal.

Event details

Theme: Quintessential SA/Mzansi braai

Date: 14 July 2020

Time: 12H00 CAT

Duration: 60 min

Venue: To join the event, follow any of the links below from the comfort of your home;

: https://www.facebook.com/BrandSouthAfrica/videos/195752861868523/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IfY93WacGfM

https://globalsouthafricans.com/join-the-livestream/.

For more information, please email Zikona Captain at zikonac@meropa.co.za or phone +27 71 750 6866 and Masego Seema at masegos@meropa.co.za or phone +27 72 256 7759.