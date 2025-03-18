IRR launches #WhatSACanBe Pledge: an uncowed vision for SA’s future

The Institute of Race Relations (IRR) has launched the #WhatSACanBe Pledge, a national call to action to drive economic freedom, non-racialism, and prosperity in South Africa.

With the country stuck in a cycle of economic decline, failing governance, and rising unemployment, the IRR is stepping forward with a practical, growth-first blueprint to reclaim South Africa’s future.

The #WhatSACanBe Pledge is a direct challenge to the stagnation and state-driven inefficiencies that have crippled the country. It commits signatories to championing policies that promote 7% annual GDP growth, secure property rights, an end to race-based policies, lower taxes, private-sector-driven solutions, the dismantling of state monopolies, and individual choice in healthcare and education.

Says Hermann Pretorius, IRR Head of Strategic Communications: “For too long, South Africans have been promised ‘New Dawns’ and reformist ‘resets’ that never materialise. The #WhatSACanBe Pledge is a declaration of intent – South Africans taking ownership of their future by rejecting central planning failures and embracing real pro-freedom, pro-growth solutions.”

The IRR’s #WhatSACanBe campaign is based on the organisation’s Blueprint for Growth series, which, in eight annually updated papers, lays out clear, research-backed policies to achieve economic expansion, job creation, and prosperity. As highlighted in The IRR’s Blueprint for Growth: Arming SA’s Pro-Growth Forces, a commitment to free enterprise, individual liberty, and secure property rights is essential for breaking South Africa’s economic stagnation. The IRR’s research has shown that an economy growing at 7% per year doubles in size every decade—the kind of transformation South Africans desperately need.

The #WhatSACanBe campaign aims to create a new political and public narrative, forcing politicians, businesses, and civil society to answer a simple question: Do you stand for growth and freedom, or for state failure and economic decline?

For more information on the pledge and to sign it, visit https://irr.org.za/whatsacanbe/join-team-whatsacanbe

Hermann Pretorius,

IRR Head of Strategic Communications

hermann@irr.org.za