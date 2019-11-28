SubscribeAbout Us Blog South African Heroes Newsletter Advertising Links
28
Nov

Is GIVING part of SA Culture?

Companies spent an estimated R10.2 billion on corporate social investment (CSI) in South Africa in 2019 – a 5% year-on-year increase in nominal terms (2018: R9.7 billion), but flat when taking inflation into account, reflecting a subdued economy.

This is according to findings from the 22nd edition of the annual Trialogue Business in Society Handbook launched in Johannesburg today.

Please see release attached.

https://www.sagoodnews.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Companies-in-SA-spent-R10.2-billion-on-corporate-social-investment-in-2019.pdf

 

