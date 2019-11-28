Is GIVING part of SA Culture?

Companies spent an estimated R10.2 billion on corporate social investment (CSI) in South Africa in 2019 – a 5% year-on-year increase in nominal terms (2018: R9.7 billion), but flat when taking inflation into account, reflecting a subdued economy.

This is according to findings from the 22nd edition of the annual Trialogue Business in Society Handbook launched in Johannesburg today.

