Is SA more expensive than the UK?

With so much two way air traffic, the mystery of “overseas” has dissipated. But as I have found in regular visits back to South Africa, the relative cost of living between countries is still a lively topic.

My take: a basket of groceries in the UK is now pretty close to what you’ll pay in SA. Especially if you are comparing British discounters and Woolies. Energy, broadband and cell phone costs are also pretty much on a par.

But SA wins, hands down, when property and labour costs come into the equation. Eating out in Greater London is at least double an equivalent meal in Jozi. Ditto office and home rentals – and Uber.

So has SA become more expensive than the UK? As any economist would answer – it depends…

Alec Hogg