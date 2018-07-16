Is this something you can see yourself doing?

Give the gift of sight in honour of Mandela Day this July

You can give back this Mandela Day if you are thinking of having your eyes tested or need new spectacles. By visiting any Mellins i-Style branch during July for your eye test and spectacles, you can offer the gift of sight to an underprivileged person by nominating him/her for a free visual examination and a pair of spectacles if prescribed.

Seven reasons why regular eye examinations are important

Approximately 120 million people worldwide are experiencing low vision due to uncorrected eye problems. Regular eye examinations to correct vision impairments and prevent blindness are therefore very important. For those less fortunate, Mellins i-Style’s Gift of Sight campaign during July prioritises and helps underprivileged individuals who can’t afford this essential health service.

According to Mellins i-Style, a leading chain of optometrists, there are seven good reasons why we should all prioritise eye care and have regular eye examinations.

Should you lose your eyesight, it may never be reversed.

Good vision allows a better quality of life.

Unlike tooth ache, your eyes don’t necessarily ache when something is wrong.

An eye examination includes a general health check for eye injuries and abnormalities.

An eye examination can detect early signs of serious eye conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma and macular degeneration, before you’re even aware of any symptoms.

The earlier the detection of a problem, the better the chance of successful treatment.

Optometrists are often the first health care professionals to detect chronic systemic diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol.

“People often wonder how frequently they should go for an eye examination. Optometrists generally recommend that most people should get their eyes tested every two years”, advises Andre Horn, senior optometrist and MD of Mellins i-Style.

However, in some circumstances, they may recommend more frequent eye examinations especially if you: