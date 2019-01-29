Is this the last Newsletter?

by Steuart Pennington

For 16 years www.sagoodnews.co.za with the support of FNB has published daily – a Latest News story; and weekly – a Newsletter; a Blog; an SA Hero story; a Fast Fact; a Corporate Good Deed; an NGO Good Deed and an FNB advisory.

That’s 4000 daily news stories, always positive, factual and uplifting

That’s 800 newsletters, always original, giving facts and opinion that generally don’t appear in the commercial media

That’s 800 blogs, authored by passionate South Africans who are making a profound contribution to our progress as a nation

That’s 800 SA Hero stories, profiling South Africans who seek no glory, but who work tirelessly to make a difference to those less fortunate.

That’s 800 Fast Facts that give life to the statement “everyone entitled to their own opinion but no-one to their own facts”

That’s 1600 corporate and NGO “good deeds” that give testimony to South Africa’s reputation as a caring and giving society

That’s a multitude of FNB advisories that exemplify their “How can we help you?” positioning statement.

I am still in discussions with potential sponsors and hope at least that I will find the wherewithal to keep the website going with weekly updates. We will have to stop the email subscription service and possibly our Facebook page.

I shall keep you posted…………

My heartfelt thanks:

To our 13 000 subscribers; 35000 users in 180 countries; 10’s of 1000’s of Facebook followers; and our many contributors – your support has been unwavering.

To the 75 000 purchasers of the 10 books we published – I hope you enjoyed the read.

To FNB for your support these 16 years, I have so enjoyed promoting a balanced and informed narrative during these difficult and turbulent times as our democracy throws off adolescence and enters early adulthood.

To our service providers Webdoor and Socialmediaconsultancy – it’s been onehellavaride!

To our many staff over the years (I think particularly of Ian Macdonald) – your contribution made for our success.