Is this the last Newsletter?

by Steuart Pennington
For 16 years www.sagoodnews.co.za with the support of FNB has published daily – a Latest News story; and weekly – a Newsletter; a Blog; an SA Hero story; a Fast Fact; a Corporate Good Deed; an NGO Good Deed and an FNB advisory.
- That’s 4000 daily news stories, always positive, factual and uplifting
- That’s 800 newsletters, always original, giving facts and opinion that generally don’t appear in the commercial media
- That’s 800 blogs, authored by passionate South Africans who are making a profound contribution to our progress as a nation
- That’s 800 SA Hero stories, profiling South Africans who seek no glory, but who work tirelessly to make a difference to those less fortunate.
- That’s 800 Fast Facts that give life to the statement “everyone entitled to their own opinion but no-one to their own facts”
- That’s 1600 corporate and NGO “good deeds” that give testimony to South Africa’s reputation as a caring and giving society
- That’s a multitude of FNB advisories that exemplify their “How can we help you?” positioning statement.
I am still in discussions with potential sponsors and hope at least that I will find the wherewithal to keep the website going with weekly updates. We will have to stop the email subscription service and possibly our Facebook page.
I shall keep you posted…………
My heartfelt thanks:
To our 13 000 subscribers; 35000 users in 180 countries; 10’s of 1000’s of Facebook followers; and our many contributors – your support has been unwavering.
To the 75 000 purchasers of the 10 books we published – I hope you enjoyed the read.
To FNB for your support these 16 years, I have so enjoyed promoting a balanced and informed narrative during these difficult and turbulent times as our democracy throws off adolescence and enters early adulthood.
To our service providers Webdoor and Socialmediaconsultancy – it’s been onehellavaride!
To our many staff over the years (I think particularly of Ian Macdonald) – your contribution made for our success.