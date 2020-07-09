ISC Announces 2020 Judges

BEBE REXHA, COLDPLAY, DUA LIPA, TOM WAITS, CAM, ARTURO SANDOVAL, LINKIN PARK, TREVOR DANIEL, CAM, AND LAURA PAUSINI AMONG JUDGES FOR 2020 INTERNATIONAL SONGWRITING COMPETITION (ISC)

Judges Also Include Music Industry Execs From Top Record Labels: Capitol, Sony, Roc Nation, Atlantic, Warner, Verve, Glassnote, And Many More

July 7, 2020 – The International Songwriting Competition (ISC) is proud to announce its 2020 panel of judges that includes iconic artists Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Bebe Rexha, Tom Waits, Cam, Arturo Sandoval, Linkin Park, Tanya Tucker, and many more. Also included are record label executives from many of the top major and indie record labels.

Established in 2002, ISC is the world’s largest international songwriting competition and is designed to discover and promote professional and amateur songwriters who excel in the art of songwriting. The competition covers all genres of contemporary music and gives away more than $150,000 in cash and merchandise split among 71 winners, with the Grand Prize comprised of $25,000 in cash plus additional prizes.

The list of previous ISC winners includes many notable artists, including last year’s Grand Prize winner Tones And I with her song “Dance Monkey” as well as Vance Joy, Illenium, R.LUM.R., Gotye, Bastille, The Band Perry, Kehlani, Kimbra, and Lindsey Stirling, among others.

“The panel of judges this year is an assemblage of some of the most successful and accomplished artists and influential music executives in the world,” said Candace Avery, Founder and Director of ISC. “This offers entrants a unique platform to have their music listened to by the upper echelon of the music industry.”

The list of 2020 judges includes:

Recording Artists:

Bebe Rexha; Coldplay; Dua Lipa; Tom Waits; Linkin Park; Trevor Daniel; Nancy Wilson (Heart); Tanya Tucker; Cam; Kristian Bush (Sugarland); Laura Pausini; Arturo Sandoval; American Authors; Sara Evans; Keane; Sidewalk Prophets; Irma Thomas; Danilo Perez; Kari Jobe; Jack DeJohnette; Above & Beyond; James McNally (Afro Celt Sound System); Easton Corbin; Krewella; Camila; Robert Randolph (Robert Randolph & The Family Band); Dave Koz; G Herbo; John Mayall; Joe Louis Walker; Gordon Goodwin; Sam Feldt; Sugaray Rayford; Charles Lloyd; Nicholas Gunn; Ashwin Batish; Lonnie Liston Smith; David Lindley; Jimmy Pardo; Margaret Cho; Steel Panther; and more to be announced.

Industry Executives:

Jo Charrington (Co-President, Capitol Music Group UK); Omar Grant (Co-President, Roc Nation Records); Kenny Weagly (President, A&R and Label Services Worldwide, ADA Worldwide, and President, East West US); Daniel Glass (President, Glassnote Records); Afo Verde (Chairman/CEO, Sony Music Iberia); Ed Vetri (President, Wind-Up Records); Bruce Iglauer (Founder/President, Alligator Records); Dallas Martin (Sr. VP of A&R, Atlantic Records); Kate Labrel (VP of A&R, Warner Records); Nate Albert (Executive VP of A&R, Capitol Records); Jacob Edgar (Founder, Cumbancha); Richard Stumpf (CEO, Atlas Publishing); Kim Buie (VP of A&R, New West Records); Dahlia Ambach Caplin (Sr. VP, Verve Label Group); Aton Ben-Horin (Global VP of A&R, Warner Music Group); Josh Bailey (Sr. VP of A&R, Word Entertainment); Golnar Khosrowshahi (President, Reservoir Media Management); AJ Tobey (Head of A&R, Rough Trade Publishing); Cory Robbins (Founder / President, Robbins Entertainment); Julie Kertes (Editor / Manager, Hot Diggity Media); Laura Margolin (Publishing, Glassnote Records); Leib Ostrow (Founder/CEO, Music For Little People); Katherine Dines (Chair of the Advisory Board, The Children’s Music Network); Claire S. Green (President, Parent’s Choice Foundation); Benjamin Groff (Founder, The Brill Building); Marni Greenberg (Head of Music Communication, YouTube); Tamara Conniff (EVP, Roc Nation); Carl Caprioglio (Founder/CEO, Oglio Entertainment); Elena Epstein (Director, National Parenting Product Awards); Randy Frisch (Founder, LoveCat Music); and more to be announced.

ISC is sponsored by: Arturia; Celebrity Access; Eventric; Fairytale Brownies; Gig Salad; iZotope; Lurssen Mastering; Merch Cat; Musicians Institute; PreSonus; SongU; Sweetwater; and TuneCore.

www.songwritingcompetition.com