iSchoolAfrica Disability and Inclusion Programme Wins Prestigious Global Zero Project Award 2025

December 3 celebrated International Day of Persons with Disabilities Day. iSchoolAfrica has been named one of the winners of the Zero Project Award 2025 for its transformative Disability and Inclusion Programme. The Zero Project recognised iSchoolAfrica among 77 innovative solutions from 45 countries out of 522 nominations across 90 nations.

The programme’s recognition reflects its significant contributions to advancing inclusive education through Apple technology and built-in accessibility features, empowering learners with disabilities in South Africa. The programme currently operates in 36 schools, addressing diverse needs such as autism, low vision, deafness, cerebral palsy, and dyslexia.

The award specifically recognises iSchoolAfrica’s Deaf Developers Programme, that has trained eight Deaf youth to become iOS app developers. The iSchoolAfrica team designed the Deaf Developers Programme to transform the narrative of disabled youth unemployment in South Africa. An innovation of this programme also included the introduction of various coding terms into South African Sign Language. The programme has been funded by a grant from SAB Foundation, as well as supported and funded by Core Group.

About iSchoolAfrica

Since 2009, iSchoolAfrica has provided over 100 000 South African learners, from ECD to Grade 12, with state-of-the-art technology and education practices. Together with our partners, school leaders and educators, we have changed teaching and learning in the most under resourced and vulnerable communities across South Africa, giving youth the opportunity to learn, create and succeed.