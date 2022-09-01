Isizulu goes International

Millions of people from all over the world now have an opportunity to learn one of South Africa’s widely spoken languages, isiZulu, for free. This has been made possible by a partnership between Nal’ibali, a South African reading-for-enjoyment campaign and Duolingo, an American language-learning platform with a global footprint.

Duolingo recently announced that a beginners’ IsiZulu’s course for English speakers is now available on their app and website. Following, Swahili, IsiZulu is the second African language to be added to the platform. The addition of IsiZulu on Duolingo is part of their efforts to bring cultural awareness of exposure of lesser-known lounges to a wider audience. http://www.nalibali.org/

Siya Mahomba

