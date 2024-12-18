Insights into the Rugby World Cup – Nick Mallett

By Steuart Pennington

This book was written by Nick Mallett just prior to the 2023 Rugby World Cup taking place. It gives a really interesting explanation of the many things that need to be factored into the preparation of a winning team, from understanding the playing style of the opposing teams, to the characters of the referees, to the trust between the coach, the captain and the team, to the strategy of getting through the pool games, the quarter-finals, the semifinals, and the final. Obviously, I would’ve preferred to have read this book before the start of the 2023 World Cup, and then enjoyed the anticipation of his predictions, but I’m not sorry to have read it post 2023 in full knowledge of the result. Nick’s style of writing is almost identical to his narrative as a TV commentator, it’s always interesting, shows depth of insight and is unashamedly to the point. What I particularly enjoyed was the anecdotal commentary of his own experiences as a coach and a player, the disarming honesty of the cock-up he made in the dropping of Gary Teichman in the build-up to the 1999 RWC, his experiences in Europe, and his commentary on Rassie and Siya.

If you have an interest in rugby or insights into what makes for a successful coach in any sport this is a very worthwhile read.

My Dad and Nick’s Dad represented Oxford at squash in 1948, and then had a long career together teaching at Bishops in Cape Town, so I know the family well, and first met Nick when he was 9 years old. It’s been interesting to follow his career and now even more so to read about it.

Publisher Jonathan Ball

ISBN 978-1-77619-298-4