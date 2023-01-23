Jacob Mbiza – Making a difference on site & in the community

Jacob Mbiza, the site manager at Boshof Solar Power is driven by more than just his role in producing clean renewable energy, he finds great job satisfaction in making a positive impact in the lives of those working alongside him, as well as in the surrounding communities, which directly benefit through the solar plant’s various economic development programmes.

“The majority of the workforce at Boshof Solar Power are locals, for example, the first ever intern for the plant hails directly from Boshof. We also look to empower local SMMEs and support the ECD centres in the area. The programmes we have in place are developed to improve, benefit and encourage the development of our community,” commented Jacob.

Born in Limpopo, Jacob relocated to the Free State, which he now fondly refers to as his second home. After 11 years working across the country within the power sector, he joined the renewable energy industry in 2012. He was attracted to the challenges and responsibilities that come with this management position as he saw it as an opportunity for growth.

“Working as part of an organisation that makes use of the country’s abundant natural resources, such as the sun and wind, assist the country in addressing the current energy challenges is very fulfilling,” commented Jacob Mbiza, Site Manager at Boshof Solar Power, situated in the Free State Province.

Entering its ninth year of operations, this solar farm works to make a positive impact on the surrounding communities, in addition to their core business function to produce clean, renewable energy for the national power grid.

