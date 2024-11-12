Jacobs’ Hawker Program creates employment opportunities

Jacobs, one of South Africa’s most loved coffee brands, is proud to spotlight its Hawker Program, an initiative aimed at empowering informal traders by providing them with essential tools, training, and resources to sell Jacobs Coffee.

In collaboration with Tradeway, this program aims to stimulate local economic growth, create sustainable employment opportunities, and promote Jacobs Coffee within underserved South African communities.

The Jacobs Hawker Program recruits informal traders, also known as hawkers,

to sell Jacobs Coffee in high-foot-traffic areas such as taxi ranks.

participants in the program are 18 to 50 and have at least 1-2 years of experience,

comprehensive training program that covers everything from product knowledge to sales strategies, business management, and brand representation is provided

hands-on support enables hawkers to run profitable businesses while maintaining Jacobs’ high brand standards.

“We believe in the power of coffee to bring people together,” said Sascia Lovell, Shopper Marketing & Sales Strategy Manager at Jacobs. “Through the Hawker Program, we’re empowering local entrepreneurs to succeed while expanding Jacobs’ reach in high-traffic areas, making our coffee accessible to more South Africans.”

Hawkers are provided with marketing materials and promotional kits, with ongoing support from Jacobs and Tradeway.

Monthly performance reviews and incentive programs further motivate hawkers to grow their businesses. The program’s goal is to create a sustainable network of entrepreneurs who can independently thrive, contributing to both local economies and the broader coffee culture.

“Jacobs is committed to creating lasting change in South Africa’s informal sector,” adds Lovell. “This program is about much more than just selling coffee, it’s about providing real opportunities for growth and empowerment for South Africa’s informal traders.”

Jacobs continues to expand the reach of its Hawker Program, with plans to onboard more hawkers in new locations, further promoting entrepreneurship and community development across South Africa.