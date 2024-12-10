Joburg Theatre and CHOC Celebrate the First Book Handover at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital

A joyful milestone was reached on Tuesday, 19 November, as Joburg Theatre and CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation SA celebrated the first official handover of books collected during their festive season book drive. The event took place at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, where the first collection of books found their new home in the hands of brave children and teenagers undergoing cancer treatment. The day was filled with heartwarming moments as the team from Joburg Theatre and CHOC toured the hospital’s facilities, spent time reading to children and teens, and shared in the excitement of this special occasion.

“It was a privilege to bring the gift of storytelling to these young patients,” said Antonella Swanepoel, CHOC Business Development Unit Manager. “Seeing the joy and wonder on their faces as we read to them was truly moving. This is just the beginning of a beautiful journey.”

This initiative is inspired by this year’s Janice Honeyman pantomime, Beauty and the Beast, which celebrates Belle’s love of reading and highlights the transformative power of stories. Partnering with CHOC for this festive book drive, Joburg Theatre has called on audiences to donate pre-loved children’s and young adult books to fill CHOC’s libraries and bring the magic of books to children and teens facing difficult circumstances.

Prof Gita Naidu, the Chair of SAAPHO and Head of Paediatric Oncology at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, has commented, “I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Joburg Theatre and CHOC for their incredible gift of a diverse collection of stunning classic and contemporary books. Each book opens up a vibrant tapestry of thoughts, experiences, and cultures, transporting us to different worlds with every turn of the page. Through the lives of well-crafted characters, we share in their extraordinary joys, heart-wrenching sorrows, triumphant victories, and crushing defeats. Reading is not just a pastime; it is a powerful tool that expands our vocabulary and sharpens our communication skills. It equips us to articulate our thoughts and emotions with clarity and confidence, whether in writing or speaking. Moreover, cultivating a regular reading habit fosters essential traits such as discipline, patience, and time management. Truly, a good book is like a steadfast companion, always ready to offer insight and solace”.

She continues, “For children facing life-threatening and chronic illnesses, lengthy hospital stays can be daunting and isolating. In such moments, reading becomes a beacon of hope, providing comfort and distraction, and helping to create a semblance of normalcy amid an experience that can otherwise feel overwhelmingly surreal.

Your generous support will profoundly enrich the lives of all the young patients in our care, offering them a welcome escape and a chance to dream. Thank you for your kindness and thoughtfulness”.

We are so excited about what’s still to come,” continued Antonella. “This is more than just a book drive—it’s about offering these children an escape, a moment of joy, and a sense of hope during their cancer journey.”

“Stories have the power to heal, inspire, and uplift, and we are honoured to share this gift with the brave young children and teenagers undergoing cancer treatment. The magnanimous response from our theatre patrons has been incredibly overwhelming and moving, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude to those who have generously donated books so far – your selfless contributions bring hope, joy, and imagination to those who need it most. Together with CHOC, we’re hoping to make a meaningful difference this festive season.” – Joburg City Theatres.

The first handover is just the beginning. The book drive continues throughout the pantomime season, with a second handover planned for January 2025. Donations are still being accepted at Joburg Theatre’s reading corner or box office.

Let’s come together this festive season to fill CHOC’s libraries with stories that inspire, uplift, and bring joy. A single book can make a world of difference to a young reader.

Tickets for Janice Honeyman’s Pantomime Beauty and the Beast are on sale now and can be purchased online or at the Joburg Theatre box office. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this magical production—and this meaningful cause.

Follow the Magic:

Joburg Theatre – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @joburgtheatre

CHOC Foundation – Facebook, Instagram: @CHOCFoundationSA

#BeautyBeastPanto #CHOCBookDrive

WRITTEN ON BEHALF OF: CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa

DATE: November 2024

BY: Antonella Swanepoel

FURTHER INFORMATION

EMAIL: bdu@choc.org.za

BOILERPLATE:

A non-profit organisation that advocates for the health and well-being of children and teenagers diagnosed with cancer or life-threatening blood disorders and their families. The passionate and dedicated staff and volunteers of CHOC aim to save lives through early detection and comprehensive support programmes for the families affected by cancer. We offer, psychosocial, emotional and practical support as we augment the different medical fraternities.