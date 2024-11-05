Joburg Theatre partners with CHOC for a Festive Season Book Drive”

This festive season, Joburg Theatre is embracing the magic of storytelling and the power of books in a heartwarming initiative inspired by the Janice Honeyman Pantomime ‘Beauty and the Beast’. This year’s production highlights not just the timeless themes of love and inner beauty, but also Belle’s passion for reading—a key element that underscores the importance of books in shaping minds, transporting us to new worlds, and teaching us valuable lessons about life and humanity.

“At Joburg Theatre, we firmly believe in the transformative power of reading, especially for children and teenagers.” says CEO of Joburg Theatre, Xoliswa Nduneni – Ngema.

In the spirit of giving and to share this joy with others, Joburg Theatre is proud to announce a partnership with CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation SA for a special holiday book drive to fill CHOC’s library.

“With the help of theatre patrons, we aim to collect pre-loved children’s and young adult books to fill the shelves of the CHOC library, providing these brave children and teenagers undergoing treatment with a much-needed escape into the world of stories and imagination.” continues Nduneni – Ngema

Reading helps the patients manage their pain, offering hope, joy and a chance to embark on adventures to far-off places—despite the challenges they face.

“In celebration of CHOC’s 45th anniversary, we are excited to announce our new partnership with the Joburg Theatre whose audience attending the wonderful production, will donate a wonderful collection of books to children, teenagers, and their families. These books will offer an escape into the world of imagination during challenging times. Through this initiative, we hope to bring not just hope, but also to touch and uplift countless lives throughout their cancer journey.” adds Antonella Swanepoel, Business Development Unit Manager for CHOC.

We are calling on theatre and book lovers across Joburg to join us in this meaningful cause by donating gently-used children’s and young adult books. You can drop off your books at Joburg Theatre any time of the day from now until the end of the pantomime season. Donations can be made at our reading corner in the theatre foyer or handed over to the box office staff.

The theatre will be hosting an initial official book handover on Tuesday, 19 November, as well as a second handover in January 2025, as we celebrate the incredible courage of these young readers and the impact of stories in their lives.

Let’s work together to fill the CHOC library with books that will light up their imaginations and bring smiles to their faces this festive season. A single book can make a world of difference—because every story shared is a step toward healing.

As American author and radio personality Garrison Keillor once said, “A book is a gift you can open again and again.”

Janice Honeyman’s pantomime “Beauty and the Beast” runs until Sunday 22 December 2024.

Tickets for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.joburgtheatre.com or at the Joburg Theatre box office. Group discounts and family packages are available.

Follow Joburg Theatre on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – @joburgtheatre

#BeautyBeastPanto

Follow CHOC: Facebook and Instagram – @CHOCFoundationSA

ABOUT CHOC:

CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation SA is a non-profit organisation that advocates for the health and well-being of children and teenagers diagnosed with cancer or life-threatening blood disorders and their families. Founded by a group of parents led by Sadie and Julian Cutland, CHOC emerged from a heartfelt need for a support system for children and teenagers diagnosed with cancer. Over the past 45 years, The Foundation has significantly expanded its services, providing essential resources such as accommodation, transportation, psychosocial support, and advocacy for early detection and treatment.

For more information on CHOC, please visit their website: https://choc.org.za