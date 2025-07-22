Johannesburg Artist Market (formerly 27 Boxes) has partnered with Joburg Child Welfare (JCW) to launch a new “Giving” experience to support the JCW’s work

The Johannesburg Artist Market (formerly 27 Boxes), has partnered with Joburg Child Welfare (JCW) in launching a landmark social impact initiative to provide dedicated open spaces, and commercial areas for community-driven donations, fundraising, and awareness activities to support JCW’s work. The initiative launched on Friday, 18 July 2025, as part of Mandela Day commemorations and will provide ongoing opportunities for the public to participate in year-round giving and contributions to support JCW’s work.

This initiative is rooted in collaboration, giving, and active citizenship, a coming-together of people who care, to turn a once-off day, Mandela Day, into a year of care.

As part of the launch activities, parents and children are encouraged to participate in a “giving and exchange” experience, where families can bring and donate gently used clothes, toys, and household items, drop off essential goods such as nappies, formula, toiletries, and school supplies; and, in turn, purchase donated goods and plants from the nursery in support of JCW’s work.

“Thanks to the Johannesburg Artist Market, we now have a permanent space where donations can be received, exchanged, and sold to enable long-term fundraising and community engagement efforts to support our work,” said Hattas.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, 18 July 2025, at Johannesburg Artist Market, situated at 76a 4th Avenue, Melville, Johannesburg. Secure parking will be available inside the centre.

About Joburg Child Welfare (JCW):

The Joburg Child Welfare was established in 1910, and for over 115 years, the non-profit organisation (NPO) has been dedicated to providing abused, abandoned, neglected, orphaned, and vulnerable children with the love and support they deserve. The JCW provides comprehensive care and empowerment services to vulnerable children, families, and communities, with a special focus on GBV prevention and victim support initiatives.

To volunteer or make a donation visit