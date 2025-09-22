Johannesburg SPCA secures conviction for Animal Cruelty

The Johannesburg SPCA has successfully secured a conviction in a disturbing case of animal cruelty.

On 26 May 2021, the NSPCA referred an anonymous complaint to the Johannesburg SPCA. The complaint included the name and address of the accused, as well as a link to a TikTok social media account. The account contained videos showing live rabbits being fed to a python inside an enclosure, and a live mouse being fed to a tarantula.

On 27 May 2021, Senior Inspector Lukheli Israel, accompanied by Inspector Zacharia Nemutaduni, obtained a warrant from the Protea Magistrate’s Court in Soweto. Later that same day, the inspectors executed the warrant at the address provided. Upon arrival, they found the same snake and tarantula seen in the videos. The accused, Mr. Taheer Jardine, admitted to feeding live prey, owning the TikTok account, and posting the videos.

A total of nine snakes, one tarantula, and one underweight leopard gecko were confiscated from the property. A docket was opened at Lenasia SAPS under the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962.On 8 September 2025, Mr. Jardine was found guilty on two counts of animal cruelty under the Act. On 16 September 2025, he was sentenced to a fine of R4,300 or 12 months’ imprisonment, suspended for five years. In addition, he was permanently deprived of ownership of the confiscated animals, which remain in the custody of the SPCA.

The Johannesburg SPCA welcome this outcome, which reinforces that animal cruelty in any form will not be tolerated. The deliberate infliction of suffering for social media content is both unlawful and unacceptable.