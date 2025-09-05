Johannesburg Welcomes 8th Edition of Africa’s Largest AI Trade Event & Conference

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA 3rd September (South African AI Association) Africa’s largest Artificial Intelligence & Intelligent Automation event, AI Expo Africa, will be running its highly acclaimed conference & trade show at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa 29-31 October 2025.

Now entering its 8th year, the annual AI Expo Africa event unites regional and international AI thought leaders, suppliers, investors and start-ups to discuss and showcase the latest AI & Smart Tech innovations from the biggest global brands to newest Startups.

The core focus of the show is real world applications you can deploy today with an audience comprised of Enterprise and Government buyers, deployment & service providers, start-ups, educators, NGOs, investors and AI ecosystem builders.

About AI for Good Impact Africa

AI for Good Impact Africa is the second regional AI for Good Impact event dedicated to fostering innovation and partnerships within the AI for Good landscape. The event aims to provide a collaborative platform for knowledge sharing and the promotion of AI solutions to solve global challenges. Learn more.

For press & media enquiries contact enquiries@saaiassociation.co.za