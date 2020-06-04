Join Cadbury Dairy Milk In Giving the Precious Gift of Childhood to Orphaned and Vulnerable Children Across SA

[Johannesburg] 4 June 2020. The spirit of generosity is alive and well in South Africa. It’s evident in the many selfless acts of kindness, large and small, that we witness people doing on a daily basis. This is the kind of generosity that Cadbury Dairy Milk would like to shine a light on; the need for connection, the spark to lift others up. Now, more than ever, we have the chance to bring about positive change. This time, by giving our most vulnerable – our children – the precious gift of childhood.

Last year, this boundless generosity shone through as South Africans donated over 100 000 pre-loved toys, books and games to orphaned and vulnerable children via the Cadbury Dairy Milk ‘The Little Generosity Shop’ and ‘GenerosiTrees’ activations. At a time when this generous nature is truly needed, Cadbury Dairy Milk is once again calling on all South Africans to join forces to support orphaned and vulnerable children by facilitating their right to play.

For a limited time, when you purchase one of five 80g or 150g Cadbury Dairy Milk variants, wrapped in special edition sleeves, you will help give the precious gift of childhood by contributing towards R1-million worth of educational toys, books and games, to orphaned and vulnerable children across South Africa.

Play is vital to a child’s development. So important in fact, that the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child*, protects children’s rights to ‘engage in play and recreational activities’. Human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush, agrees, “Our children are our nation’s most important and most neglected asset. We need to change this, and play is one of the most profound ways in which to do so. To play is to learn; it helps children understand their environment and helps them with problem solving, it enriches their creativity and develops leadership skills. Play touches, play teaches, play builds, play heals, play loves. Play is the language of childhood and the kindest and least stressful way to create a lifelong love of learning and we need to provide children with a rich multisensory environment of experiences and tools with which to do so.”

Nikki adds that orphaned and vulnerable children across the country are now confined with limited access to stimulation. That’s why it’s now more important than ever to provide the engaging materials like educational toys, books and games that children need to fuel their thirst to learn.

Generosity is at the core of everything we do, as Cadbury Dairy Milk believes that ‘There’s a glass & a half in everyone’. At a time when inspiring goodness is key, we want to offer South Africans an opportunity to help enrich the lives of orphaned and vulnerable children across our country.’’ Lara Sidersky, Mondelez SA Category Lead for Chocolate.

SOS Children’s Village will, again, be one of several beneficiaries that Cadbury Dairy Milk is partnering with for this initiative. This independent, non-governmental organisation offers family-like care for children and young people who have lost, or are at risk of losing, parental care.

While at home our children have limited access to technology and online schooling, but with educational toys, books and games they can continue learning while having fun. Play heals the body and mind, and laughter heals the spirit. It gives the children an opportunity to practice what they want to be and do in life. There is no limit to their imagination, and they should be encouraged daily to exercise this superpower.’’ Says Mandy Daniels, SOS Children’s Villages Programme Development Co-coordinator

Look out for the participating Cadbury Dairy Milk variants, in both 80g and 150g, including Milk Chocolate, Top Deck, Mint Crisp, Whole Nut and Fruit & Nut, which have started to filter into major retailers nationwide. Available while stocks last.

For more information and Ts & Cs visit www.cadbury.co.za and follow @CadburyDairyMilkSA on Facebook or @CadburyDairyMilk_SA on Twitter and Instagram and #GlassAndAHalf.