Join us for Mandela Day

Dear Food Hero,

Are you ready to make a difference this Mandela Day?

At FoodForward SA, we’re gearing up for an impactful day of giving back, and we want you to join us!

Mark your calendars for July 18 and be part of our annual Mandela Day food packing event at one of the following venues:

Cape Town: FFSA National Office, 21 Polaris Road, Lansdowne

Gauteng: Gallagher Convention Centre, 19 Richards Drive, Midrand

Durban: Durban Exhibition Centre, 11 Walnut Road

Gqeberha: 8 Woodpecker Street, Cotswold

Rustenburg: 10 Ferro Street Zinniaville Industrial

Choose from one of three sessions: 9:30am, 11:30am, or 1:30pm

Register at Webtickets: Mandela Day Food Packing Event

Each session will accommodate 500 people and promises to be a fun and impactful 67 minutes of addressing food insecurity and combating hunger.

Your efforts will directly impact the lives of food-insecure South Africans. The pallets of food you pack will be donated, providing nutritious meals to over 920,000 people through our network of 2500 beneficiary organisations.

If you cannot attend the event but still want to contribute, your donation can make a significant impact. Whether it’s financial, surplus produce, non-perishable goods, or other essentials, your generosity will help feed people in need.

To donate to FoodForward SA and join our mission of fighting hunger, visit our website at www.foodforwardsa.org or contact us at info@foodforwardsa.org.

For a taste of the excitement and what to expect, watch our Mandela Day video from 2023 here: FoodForward SA Mandela Day Packing Event

Stay updated and get involved by following our social media pages.

Spread the word and excitement using the hashtags #FFSAMandelaDay2024 #FFSA67Minutes #FoodForwardSA.

Let’s honour Mandela’s legacy and fight hunger one meal at a time. We look forward to seeing you there!