Joy as family reunites after a decade of separation – By Thabo Motlhabi

By Thabo Motlhabi

“In union there is strength” Gauteng Department of Social Development in partnership with Government of Tanzania, recently organised a repatriation for 13 year old boy Joel Khumalo to reunite with his family. The exchange took place on Sunday, 18 May 2025.

This marked a painful moment of hope, and a significant healing process.

Joel’s life took a tragic turn after the death of his grandmother, who had been his primary caregiver. Confronted with life without a home and no family or close friends nearby, Joel was placed with a foster family that sadly didn’t and couldn’t provide the care he needed. Neglected and misunderstood Joel continued to struggle with many unanswered questions about his past. Fortunately, concerned neighbours alerted local authorities, and social workers intervened, providing Joel with intensive care and support. They began to trace his family by reaching out to individuals who had known his late grandmother. After a tireless efforts, they successfully located his biological family in Tanzania.

As Social Worker for Gauteng Department of Social Development in Johannesburg Mrs. Dimakatso Matshomo said, ” This is why I love my job, reuniting children with their biological families. Joel was flown to the Tanzania Embassy to be re-united with his family, what a celebration.”

The reunion was deeply emotionally and painful as the 13 year old boy could now see his parents after a long period of separation.

Joel Khumalo said” After over 10 years without my biological parents, I will finally see and spend time with them. I know they have been longing to see me too. I’m very excited and happy to go back to a place I called home. I will grow under the supervision of my parents”.

The department secured a court order to facilitate Joel’s repatriation, and DNA tests were conducted to confirm the identity of his biological father.