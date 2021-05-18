JSE Hits the Virtual Road to Showcase Investment Challenge

Johannesburg, 18 May 2021: The Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s (JSE) Investment Challenge is hitting the virtual road to showcase the annual competition to schools to introduce high schools and universities to the exciting world of finance and investment.

Through the Investment Challenge, participants get the opportunity to learn about investing on the JSE and then test their skills against each other via a virtual trading account of R1 million. Participants are rewarded with monthly prizes awarded to the winning schools and team members, as well as their respective teachers. At the end of the competition, members of the winning high school team each receive a cash prize that will be deposited into an Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) account, while the top-performing university students win a cash prize that will also be deposited into an ETF account and an all-expenses paid trip to an international stock exchange.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the roadshow will be run virtually through online presentations that will explain what the challenge is about, how it works, details on the prizes and the fundamentals of investment strategies.

“The Investment Challenge aims to drive financial literacy among the South African youth,” said Ralph Speirs, CSI Officer at the JSE. “We also want to ensure that when learners and students leave the education environment, they understand how to use their disposable income and acquire healthy savings habits.”

Schools that want to take advantage of these online presentations offered by the Investment Challenge team simply need to send a request to schools@jse.co.za before the end of May 2021, and the session will be scheduled accordingly.

To register for the 2021 Investment Challenge, schools can do so on schools.jse.co.za and tertiary institutions on university.jse.co.za .

