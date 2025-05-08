JSE Investment Challenge Attracts over 28 000 Participants and Celebrates March Winners

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) is pleased to announce the March winners of the annual JSE Investment Challenge: Eden College Durban, John Bisseker Secondary School, Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool, Bloubergrant High School, the University of Western Cape and Stellenbosch University.

This flagship programme, now in its 52nd year, continues to be a critical cog in driving financial literacy among the youth of South Africa. Since the start of the 2025 competition, the Challenge has seen a total of 28 304 participants taking part in the game, a testament to its growing impact and reach.

The winners represent various provinces including, the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape, highlighting the national footprint of the competition. This diversity and representation from different provinces, schools and participants underscores the JSE’s continued commitment to reaching all corners of the country and impacting the lives of as many young South Africans as possible.

“The impressive uptake of the JSE Investment Challenge, with over 28 000 participants, is very encouraging and underscores the growing enthusiasm among the South African youth to learn about financial markets. This programme is pivotal in equipping the youth with essential financial literacy skills, and we are excited to see its impact continue to expand across the nation,” said Ralph Speirs, Senior CSI Officer at the JSE.

The JSE Investment Challenge is more than just a competition; it is a vital educational tool that equips young people with essential financial skills. By participating, high school learners and tertiary students gain practical experience in managing investments, understanding market dynamics and making informed financial decisions.

“As we celebrate the March winners, we look forward to reaching even more young people as the competition progresses. The JSE Investment Challenge not only fosters a deeper understanding of investment principles but also inspires the next generation of financially savvy individuals who will shape the future of our economy,” concludes Speirs.

The JSE Investment Challenge is an interactive, online trading game that introduces South African high school learners and university students to investing on the JSE. Participants are exposed to practical experience and insights into financial markets, making financial literacy more accessible and engaging.

April category winners are:

Schools Income Portfolio: Rupee Renegades from Eden College Durban, KwaZulu-Natal

Schools Equity Portfolio: CEK – CIRCLE OF TRUST from John Bisseker Secondary School, Eastern Cape

Schools Spectacular Portfolio: The Broker Jokers from Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool, Gauteng

Schools EFT/ETN Portfolio: CGN-Los Santos Incorporated from Bloubergrant High School, Western Cape

University Spectacular Portfolio: Investment X from University of Western Cape, Western Cape

University EFT/ETN Portfolio: ShortSaleSharks from Stellenbosch University, Western Cape

