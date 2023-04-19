JSPCA urgently needs assistance

Johannesburg Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (JSPCA), which is a registered non-profit organisation and public benefit organisation is dedicated to promoting the welfare of animals and protecting them from cruelty, abuse, and neglect – which receives no government or Lotto funding and therefore has to rely on donations to continue its work.

Most days our rescue team visits underserviced areas, often informal settlements, where poorer populations are sometimes raising livestock and chickens to get by. The outreach team come with information on animal welfare, medicines, and advice to support the healthy co-existence of animals and humans. On such days, animals are also often surrendered when they have been found in poor condition. Frequently, the work takes the team to informal settlements and other areas in southern Johannesburg where the dirt roads are in poor condition, and where they cannot reach their clients without a four by four.

Sturdy, strong 4x4s are a prerequisite for the JHB SPCA to be able to do its work properly. Having a large vehicle like this helps us get into rough terrain communities, helps pull horse boxes and trailers with large livestock and so much more.

Currently the JHB SPCA has a Ford ranger that is now over ten years old and a recently-acquired Mahindra truck. The organization does not have the capital to purchase its own new vehicle – as it is using its built-up capital to subsidize running costs and is operating at an annual loss.

Therefore, the JHB SPCA is asking for help.

We urgently need an additional 4×4, with a tow bar, to allow our inspectors and team to do their work. If we can get another vehicle, we can also hire another inspector – without access to a vehicle, the inspectors cannot do their jobs. Another car and vehicle would allow us to further extend the JHB SPCA’s vital services to its communities.

Of course, any vehicle will be fully branded by any company willing to assist us and gain visibility in the areas we services. Our premises in Johannesburg is not only the official City pound, but we have an onsite farmyard, for those animals also in need, as well as full hospital to manage all emergency and scheduled surgeries, boarding facilities and a charity shop for community members. We actively work in areas like Soweto, Jhb South, Diepsloot and Orange Farm to name but a few.

It is only through the support of companies and individuals that we can continue to provide critical services to animals in need, including rescuing abused and neglected animals, providing medical care and rehabilitation, as well as promoting adoption and responsible pet ownership.

We would be honored to have a company support and partner with us in our mission to promote animal welfare and protect animals from cruelty and neglect.

If you are able to assist in anyway please send an email to pr@jhbspca.co.za