Kamvalethu Ntsomi: Excellence Personified – A Rising Star in Journalism – By Phila-Nathi Mapisa

By Phila-Nathi Mapisa

Kamvalethu Ntsomi, a Rhodes University graduate, has made waves in the academic and professional spheres by being selected as one of the GradStar DHL Top 100 most employable graduates in the country. Kamvalethu’s friend, a previous Top 100 recipient, inspired her to apply. “I wanted to put myself out there and network with the most employable students in our country who are doing great things in their respective universities,” she explains.

Being the only Rhodes University student selected, Kamvalethu feels “honoured and grateful to God… I feel seen by Him.” Her academic background in TV studies has equipped her to pursue her dream of becoming an isiXhosa investigative journalist.

Kamvalethu says being recognised among the top 100 “feels great… The sleepless nights and innumerable hours spent in different projects contributing towards the success and growth of my peers are finally paying off.”

She attributes her success to her involvement in various extracurricular activities, excelling in each role, and clearly stating her career goals.

Kamvalethu has held numerous leadership positions at Rhodes University and emphasises that “leadership is synonymous with compassion and empathy… It’s about being humble and always willing to learn from those you lead.” Her extracurricular activities have taught her time management, teamwork and confidence.

Kamvalethu aims to intern at the SABC and become a multi-award-winning isiXhosa investigative journalist. She also plans to write books in isiXhosa and establish libraries and a foundation promoting African languages.

Kamvalethu overcame self-doubt during the application process by praying and affirming her abilities. She advises fellow students and young professionals to “invest in your skills. Above all else, God should be the centre of everything we do.”

Kamvalethu’s story serves as a testament to hard work, resilience and determination. “Nothing is stopping you… If I managed to do it, nothing will stop you too.”