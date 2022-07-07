Kasi fashion designer wins Yoco competition worth R50K

Meet Thabang a kasi fashion designer inspired by pantsula designs who won a Yoco competition worth R50 000

Where did the passion for clothes begin?

I like to call it a gift because it’s an inheritance from my grandma who was a fashion designer. So, I have that old-school pantsula look.

What was your vision when you decided to start your business?

My vision was to carry on my grandma’s legacy and make a mark in the international fashion platform.

How did it all start and how long have you been in business?

It started in Primary School back in 2007, my parents didn’t have money to even buy me a backpack, I started learning how to sow from then and when I moved to my grandma’s place in 2010, the love for clothes grew. My grandmother loved sewing and creating clothes, so I started helping her when she was working. I’d say I’ve been in business for 15 years now.

Growing a small business is notoriously difficult – what’s something that’s been particularly challenging for you?

The biggest challenge was marketing to the right market until I got into social media.

Looking back at the success of your business so far, what are you most proud of?

My first commercial magazine feature for Trendy magazine (Nigerian Magazine)

How do you feel about winning the R50 000 Yoco competition and what do you plan on doing with the money for your business?

I have so much emotion, I was happy, excited, and overjoyed. I’ve never been so proud of myself; I can’t wait to renovate my studio and get the right equipment so I can make mass production and eventually open up a store.

Where do you see your business in the next 10 years?

I see myself on a bigger platform like Paris Fashion Week and opening stores countrywide.

Studio Location:

3364 inkenkani Street, Protea Glen, Soweto, 1819

Facebook: Scottish brown

Instagram: scottish_brown