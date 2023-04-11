Kasinomics: I Amstel building my future – By Tshidiso Masopha

By Tshidiso Masopha

Township entrepreneurship has played a significant, but unmeasured, role in South Africa since way back when. The Kasi sector is worth R800-billion. With over 60,000 hair salons and 78,000 barbers and much more, it’s evident that South Africans have an inherent appetite for entrepreneurial success. (Read GG. Alcock Kasinomics Revolution, he estimates ‘true’ unemployment at 12%, with the informal sector contributing R1 trillion to the SA Economy)

Amstel has recently promoted the initiative ‘I Amstel Building my Future’ as an entrepreneurial opportunity and competition. It’s top 12 entrepreneurs all have one thing in common – they all believe in creating jobs. They each have a mentor who has previously paid their ‘school fees’ through failure and hardship.

Amstel stands for progress. It’s quite unique – their positioning is around South Africans who are pushing boundaries. The brand isn’t just acknowledging these visionaries, Amstel is taking it a step further by investing in their businesses whilst simultaneously training them.

“The reality is that each of us wants to be the best version of ourselves, but each of us is going to face different obstacles as we try to realise that aspiration. ‘I Amstel’ is about the feeling that comes with taking a step forward whether big or small,” says Boipelo Malao, Senior Brand Manager at Amstel.

From 5,023 entries, only 12 remain. The winner will receive R50,000 which they can use to expand their businesses and invest in marketing and PR exposure to help increase sales and ultimately create more jobs. Added to this, each business owner will receive mentoring from one of the four carefully selected fierce business luminaries who will provide advice and guidance for the long haul.

AMSTEL THE ENTREPRENEUR TOP 12:

Brian Moneti – Black Excellence Mobile Bar

Eugene Mabasa – Carrot Gang Food

Gontse Nxumalo – Orlando Sneaker Care

Katleho Chacha – Mr Bartender

Lebohang Nyandeni – LebzCafe

Lehlohonolo Kgola – The African Stitch

Nomcebo Mahasha and Nkosingiphile Mthimunye – Yethu Indaba Emergency Services

Nwabisa Jayiya – LA Virgin Boutique

Samuel Radebe – Zulu Astronaut

Zain Clarke – The White Sneaker Wash

Zuziwe Maphalala – Zoezie Weigh and Pay Grocery Store

The common view regarding the measurement of success is that of Rolex watches and Red Ferraris. Amstel is pushing a different narrative of how success is defined – progress.