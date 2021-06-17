Keeping Youth and Communities Nourished on Youth Day

Mustadafin Foundation in partnership with the Delft community, hosted a mass cooking initiative, inviting different soup kitchens from the area to hand out hot meals within the communities. Mustadafin Foundation aimed to highlight Youth Day’s struggles in “Building Bridges, Crossing Barriers,” with the Mass cooking initiative and prayers. The day saw youth and the community distribute the food, created awareness on our country’s historical struggles through, and discussed the challenges facing youth in the areas of Delft and surrounding communities.

On Tuesday, 16 June 202 South Africa commemorated Youth Day, recognising the role of the youth in the liberation of South Africa from the apartheid regime, but also to pay tribute to the lives lost in the Soweto Uprising 1976.

Mustadafin is a 35 year old non-profit organisation, that feeds 27 910 people daily, operating in Western Cape, Eastern Cape and in Zimbabwe. The Foundation hosts youth programs in different areas of Cape Town which include arts, life-skills and mentoring.

“The objective of the program is to present a positive side of life besides turning to drugs and gangsterism. The youth in our communities need a positive influence and a to be guided towards making the right choices,” said Ghairunisa Johnstone-Cassiem, director of Mustadafin.

Besides the mass cooking at The Hague in Delft, Mustadafin also had other Youth Day events in other areas such as Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha, Hanover Park and Kalksteenfontein.

“More initiatives like this need to be done in our communities to combat the social ills and change lives for better communities,” says Mrs Johnstone-Cassiem. The organisation is trying it’s best to work with communities to help curb crime, gangsterism, and poverty, to create opportunities for the people.

To get involved with the organization call 021 633 0010 or visit their website at mustadafin.org.za. Donations can be made to Mustadafin Foundation, Standard bank, branch code 025909, account no 072 778 377 or visit 154 Antelope Street Bridgetown or whatsapp 079 567 3645