Kellogg’sR and Shoprite Collaborate to Act for Change and Create Better Days for South Africans

Johannesburg, 14 December 2021. 11% of South African children (2.1 m) are living in households that reported hunger and 30% of children living in households that did not report hunger were classified as living below the poverty line as reported in the South African Child Gauge Report, 2020.

Kellogg’s®, a global food company, and Shoprite, the largest supermarket retailer on the African continent, are partnering to alleviate children’s hunger by launching a campaign that aims to donate 1 million meals to South Africans in need.

The Kellogg’s® Better Days Programme™ and Shoprite’s Act for Change programme are inviting and empowering South Africans to buy specially marked Kellogg’s® ®Corn Flakes (1.2kg box) and Kellogg’s® All-Bran Flakes (1kg box) in order to help gift a meal.

This is not the first partnership between these two companies aimed at alleviating hunger. Kellogg’s has been donating food to feed approximately 1 600 children every school day at Early Childhood Development Centres (supported by Shoprite since 2020), as well as donating food monthly to vulnerable communities served by Shoprite’s fleet of Mobile Soup Kitchens.

Since the launch of the Better Days Programme™ in 2014, Kellogg’s® has donated 20 million meals.

“Alleviating hunger is a societal issue that requires a societal solution and we are excited to offer South Africans an opportunity to do GOOD by supporting Kellogg’s® and Shoprite on this important initiative while shopping for their favourite cereal products,” says Zandile Mposelwa, Kellogg’s® South Africa Corporate Affairs Director.

“We have robust hunger relief programmes in place to strengthen food security in vulnerable communities across South Africa. By collaborating with companies such as Kellogg’s®, we can make an even greater impact,” comments Sanjeev Raghubir, Sustainability Manager for the Shoprite Group.

The specially marked packs are available exclusively at Shoprite and Checkers supermarkets nationwide.