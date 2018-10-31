The injustice behind #1120under5 revealed

KFC Add Hope flips the script to put childhood hunger back in the spotlight



It’s been on murals, apparel and Nasty C’s social media platforms. Rumours have spread about #1120under5 being a new album, new music and even a brand-new fashion line.

The reality is that 1120 children under the age of 5 die of malnutrition in South Africa*.

With October being World Hunger Month, Add Hope, KFC’s national feeding programme that feeds over 120 000 children, has partnered with some of South Africa’s most loved personalities to put childhood hunger back in the spotlight, where it belongs.

Thabisa Mkhwanazi, KFC Public Affairs Director and Add Hope champion says, “It’s unthinkable that children in our country are still dying from hunger and malnutrition, both preventable causes, with stunting affecting millions more. While this is an issue that should have our attention, sadly, people have become numb to bad news. In fact, you don’t need to look far, our social media timelines are flooded with headlines that shouldn’t trend, while the important ones get lost in the news cycle.”

“So, this year, our job is to get people to rethink how they feel about this childhood hunger – bringing it to their attention in an unconventional way by working with like-minded people who believe in the cause to make this alarming stat trend in SA.”

To do this, Add Hope teamed up with the incredibly talented Nasty C, one of South Africa’s best young rappers and songwriters who kept his fanbase guessing this week, by alluding to a big #1120under5 drop. Following this, #1120under5 was seen on the social media platforms of influencers in the fashion, music and art scene.

“Anything that robs people, especially children, of their opportunities is close to my heart. Hunger is one of those things. I’ve taken a stand with Add Hope to help make sure no child goes hungry in SA – and I want everyone else to care about it too. Let’s stand together, join a movement to help drop this stat and ensure that no child goes to bed hungry,” says Nasty C.

“Mkhwanazi concludes, “We’re only going to conquer childhood hunger if we work together to establish a broad social movement against the malnutrition that robs our children of their potential. Now, we’re asking the rest of SA to join the movement and help us drop the stat in two ways: You can donate to Add Hope or you can donate your social reach and share the #1120under5 story to help drive real change. It’s time to take a stand.”