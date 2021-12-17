KFC Add Hope Give R5million to Gift of the Givers

14 December 2021 – KFC Add Hope will be partnering with humanitarian aid organisation Gift Of The Givers (GOTG) to spread some extra HOPE to those that need it most over the festive season. This additional relief is over and above both organisations’ current programmes and will focus on some of the remotest areas across the Western, Northern and Eastern Cape as well as the Free State.

The R5 million donated by KFC Add Hope to GOTG is over and above KFC’s regular commitment and is in addition to the R2 from customers and will be used to serve an additional 26,500 children and 318,000 meals – focused on children in those areas who would typically receive their only nutritious meal at school or early development centres. As these schools are closed over the festive season and some of these areas are often inaccessible to additional feeding programmes, food security is severely impacted – which coupled with job losses and increasing food prices – puts already hungry families in truly dire positions.

Says Andra Nel, CSI Manager for KFC; “GOTG have been lauded as heroes for their ongoing community support and hunger alleviation projects and we are truly excited by this partnership and to be able to work closely with them to extend both our efforts to reach some of the most vulnerable over the festive season – being able to reach additional areas and kids over and above our normal Add Hope programme.”

Started in 2009, the KFC Add Hope initiative provides over 30 million meals per year and supports more than 140 NPOs. On the back of KFC’s 50th year in country, KFC’s Add Hope celebrated its own milestone – distributing over 220 million meals since inception.

“Communities in our country are deeply hungry, the orphaned children, unemployed youth, the economically active who have lost their jobs and the elderly, all are at a loss how to sustain themselves and their families in these challenging times. Many breakdown and sob in silence unable to find a way out of the never-ending abyss of poverty, hunger and helplessness. KFC comes along a with a generous contribution of R5 million to meet these needs and those of child headed households and widows bringing hope, dignity, joy and faith. Gift of the Givers deeply values this partnership which enhances the concept of South Africans joining hands to uplift fellow South Africans,” concludes Dr Imtiaz Sooliman at Gift Of The Givers.