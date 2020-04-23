KFC hosts Add Hope Live concert to help raise funds for COVID-19 relief

23 April 2020 – As we continue to experience the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, food security has come to the fore as a national crisis. Since the pandemic first started affecting South Africans’ ability to access food, Add Hope has been working tirelessly to distribute emergency non-perishable food parcels across every province, delivering over one million meals to some of the country’s most vulnerable people, thanks to scores of donations. With plenty of work done so far in helping feed millions of South Africans – and with plenty still to do – KFC is aiming to help lift the hearts of fellow South Africans by bringing together some of the country’s biggest artists for a free online Add Hope Live concert this Sunday, 26 April, with proceeds benefitting those most affected.

The confirmed list of performers includes hip-hop powerhouse Cassper Nyovest, pop sensation Sho Madjozi, alongside SA’s finest music maestros and entertainers; DJ Fresh, PH and newcomer Durban Gogo. The local favourites will be performing from their living rooms in line with the lockdown regulations, all marshalled by MC Donovan Goliath.

The artists will each be performing a unique set, that will be live-streamed from their own Facebook pages and aggregated on a stream from the KFC South Africa Facebook page for a 90-minute celebration of South African musical talent to help remind us that we’re ‘Stronger, Together’. Audiences will not only be offered the chance to enjoy some top-quality local music to banish the lockdown blues, but also to open their hearts and donate to the Add Hope Foundation, which continues to help feed communities and families who are likely to go without food during this challenging period.

“In support of Government’s efforts to confront the challenge we are faced with as a nation, the Add Hope Foundation continues to play a critical role in alleviating hunger in South Africa,” says Akhona Qengqe, KFC Chief People Officer. “KFC has committed R3 Million rand to the Add Hope Foundation to help reach even more communities. Our ability to unite when faced with challenges has always defined us as a nation and we hope South Africans will help us in doing even more – together!”

“Now, more than ever, we need South Africans to feel Hope and therefore, we will continue our feeding efforts to the most vulnerable in our society. We hope that Add Hope Live galvanises South Africans, through entertainment, to come together to contribute to making an even bigger impact during this pandemic.”

Add Hope Live kicks off at 16:00 on Sunday 26 April 2020. For full details, visit www.facebook.com/KFCSA.

ADD HOPE LIVE LINE- UP

MC / Host Donovan Goliath Artist 1: Cassper Nyovest 16h02 – 16h17 Artist 2: Sho Madjozi 16h20 – 16h35 Artist 3: DJ Fresh 16h37 – 16h49 Artist 4: Durban Gogo 16h51 – 17h06 Artist 5: PH 17h08 – 17h23

THE ADD HOPE CONTRIBUTION