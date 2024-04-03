KFC South Africa’s Litterlotto campaign sees 76% change in positive consumer behaviour

KFC South Africa has announced the official launch of the brand’s partnership with Litterlotto – a first for the QSR sector in South Africa – which looks at addressing the root cause of litter and waste through behavioural science and nudge technology, encouraging consumers to bin their litter and, in return, stand the chance to be rewarded for it.

“At KFC we care for the planet and the communities in which we operate, and believe that as one of the world’s largest restaurant companies, we have the responsibility and opportunity to take action on some of the most pressing social and environmental challenges in the world. Our partnership with Litterlotto allows us to do just this by further elevating our existing sustainability approach locally through packaging and sourcing, as well as driving a much stronger approach to end-of-life packaging,” states Grant Macpherson, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC Africa.

“Our Litterlotto campaign – aptly named All Taste, No Waste – is based on a shared value approach which aims at making ‘doing good’ easy for the consumer while incentivising their participation. What’s more, consumers can bin any waste, not just KFC waste to stand a chance to win.”

Litterlotto is a free mobile phone app which provides the opportunity for users to win on-the-spot prizes and weekly jackpots for ‘doing the right thing and putting litter into the bin’. All consumers have to do is download the app, take a picture of them binning their litter and they will be entered into the KFC jackpot – giving consumers cash prizes periodically, with the opportunity to win spot prizes daily.

“As a purpose-led brand that drives a recipe for good and growth, and ensures that it is done the right way, this partnership aligns closely to our commitment to moving consumer-facing plastic packaging to be reusable, recyclable, or compostable by 2025. Furthermore, as a brand committed to growing sustainably by addressing climate change, emissions reduction in our restaurants, and investing in circularity – we are proud of this next step in our journey and believe that bringing consumers into the solution will go a long way in driving behavioural change,” continues Macpherson.

The KFC All Taste No Waste campaign, featuring LitterLotto, underwent a 3-month trial between September and December 2023, across select restaurants, and saw phenomenal success from a responsible disposal perspective. In fact, during this time the app saw 624,446 pieces of litter binned in the 3 months. Similarly, 76% of consumers who took part indicated that they are more likely to dispose of their litter more responsibly after using the app.

“There is no doubt that as an industry, we have a fundamental responsibility to not only create sustainable packaging and processes as key contributors to reducing environmental waste, but also an opportunity to leverage the scale of our brand to drive this critical behavioural change. We are excited about what this partnership can do for the communities in which we operate – incentivising positive behaviour while cleaning up our cities.” concludes Macpherson.

Download the app, take a pic of you binning litter and you could win with KFC!

Android

Apple