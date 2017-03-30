Off the street and into a family: Khayalethu Youth Centre uplifts boys in Port Elizabeth

Youngsters at the Khayalethu Youth Centre in Port Elizabeth are in high spirits thanks to a R 35 000 donation by Paarl Coldset Port Elizabeth, which forms part of the Coldset printing division of Novus Holdings. This CSI initiative aims to give ‘a hand up, not a hand-out’ to its beneficiaries by empowering them to grow independently.

The Kayelethu Youth Centre instils a sense of pride in boys formerly living on the streets by helping them to aim high and achieve their goals. Khayalethu means “our home” and that is precisely what the Centre provides for the 35 boys aged between six and 21 living there. Earlier this year, the Centre received a financial boost from Paarl Coldset Port Elizabeth to continue their good work.

“No person should be left on the streets and it gives us great joy to know that we can help. The donated funds will be used to continue encouraging these youngsters through sports and adventure based education that brings them together, providing them with a sense of belonging,” says Braam Keyser, General Manager at Paarl Coldset Port Elizabeth.

For more information about Novus Holdings social investment projects visit Futurefoundations.co.za.

For more information about Khayalethu Youth Centre, visit www.khayalethu.org.za.

