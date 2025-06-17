King Bongwe II Leads National Effort to Empower Traditional Leaders and Restore Ubuntu – By Tholakele Mbonani

By Tholakele Mbonani

In a landmark gathering held in Pretoria on 2 June, King Bongwe II, born Nkosinathi Eugene Mahlangu, sovereign of the Southern Ndebele nation, delivered a compelling address to a council of traditional leaders, including King Sgwelele and other unrecognised royals from across South Africa.

The meeting marked the official launch of Calakabusha, a newly formed organisation created by King Bongwe II to unify and empower traditional leaders, particularly those who remain unrecognised by the state. The name Calakabusha means “restart” or “renewal,” an apt reflection of the movement’s mission.

Bringing Dignity to Unrecognised Traditional Leaders

With an ethos rooted in unity and cultural restoration, King Bongwe II is taking decisive steps to formalise the role and recognition of chiefs who have long served their communities without official endorsement or government support. Through Calakabusha, he aims to assist these leaders in achieving legal recognition and amplify their voices in national discourse.

“Too many of our traditional leaders serve with honour and dedication, yet go unrecognised and unsupported,” King Bongwe II declared. “We must change that reality. Our people depend on these leaders for cultural preservation, dispute resolution, and the spiritual fabric that binds our communities together. They are the heartbeat of Ubuntu.”

His call to action was met with enthusiastic support, as royal delegates expressed a shared desire to transform the landscape of traditional leadership in South Africa.

Economic Empowerment and the Spirit of Ubuntu

In addition to advocacy for recognition, Calakabusha places a strong emphasis on economic empowerment. King Bongwe II announced that he had personally donated R50,000 into the organisation’s official account to kickstart funding efforts and demonstrate his commitment to its goals.

The initiative includes:

Leadership development and mentorship programmes

Financial literacy and wealth-building workshops

Access to business networks and sponsorship opportunities

Support for community-driven development projects

“This is not just about titles,” the King emphasised. “It’s about responsibility. Traditional leaders must become ethical stewards and visionary builders of peace, prosperity, and cultural integrity. We must wear our crowns with purpose as servants, not rulers.”

A New Chapter for Traditional Leadership

The formation of Calakabusha signals a new era for traditional governance in South Africa one that bridges the historical with the contemporary. It seeks to reimagine traditional leadership as a dynamic institution aligned with development, inclusivity, and nation-building.

The Pretoria gathering amplified the voices of traditional leaders often sidelined in mainstream policy and underscored King Bongwe II’s leadership as a force for unity, equity, and transformation.

As Calakabusha gains momentum, it promises to rejuvenate rural governance, restore pride in indigenous leadership, and foster a renewed sense of Ubuntu across the nation.