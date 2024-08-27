Kingswood College learner, Haidee Thondhlana wins prestigious top science Awards at Eskom Expo – By Khanyisa Kanese

By Khanyisa Kanese

Kingswood College learner, Haidee Thondhlana, was awarded a prestigious Gold Award and Rhodes University bursary for her scientific research project in the Environmental Science field at Eskom Expo for young scientists on the 28 July.

Thondhlana, 16, is a grade 10 learner at Kingswood College majoring in Life Sciences, Chemistry and Music. She is passionate about Biology, and Chemistry and sees herself working in these fields in the future. She is one of the 19 College pupils that entered the Eskom Science expo, with many winning the awards, and she achieving first place.

She secured a Gold Award and Best Project overall for her scientific research project in the Environmental Science category titled “Spekboom Doomsday”. Kingswood College’s rising young scientist did not only receive the award, she was also recognized for Eskom Best female Award and her research project was recognized as number one in its category receiving the WESSA Sable Trophy.

Haidee further received a Rhodes University bursary worth R65000 to cover her university first year fees for a career in a science related degree at Rhodes University.

Haidee is set to go through the National round of the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists International Science Fair in Gauteng from 24 to 27 October.

“I didn’t anticipate to receive the awards, considering that it was my first-time entering Eskom Science Expo, I knew I was going to face competition from experienced people. Honestly, I was just expecting a Silver or Bronz award, my expectations were not very high. I am happy and proud of what I can do now that I know my capabilities and can nurture them to explore bigger things in life”.

To enter the Science Expo, she received the encouragement from her father who is also in the Environmental Science field. “I wasn’t very keen at first but I took the opportunity”.

Curiosity and passion for science are also other things that drove her to enter the expo “Because I knew about a backbone plant and I knew it is a good carbon sponge and an important component in the environment”, Haidee explains

Receiving support and help from both parents helped Haidee to apply her knowledge when she was conducting the research project on Environmental Science. “I now want to work in the Environmental sector because I want to be in the field as my dad”.

Haidee made us so proud, we were not expecting it as it was just a normal Saturday for us and it ended up with so much joy. We are excited and proud of her.”

Her father, Professor Gladman Thondhlana said “We are excited about her performance and dedication to her school work. We are so proud of her”.

Kingswood College Head of Academics Ms Tracy Van Molendorff agrees, “Kingswood is incredibly proud of Haidee for receiving a Gold award. She is an intelligent, dedicated, curious and hardworking young scientist and it is wonderful to see her being acknowledged for her efforts. We have wonderful partnership with Rhodes University and are therefore excited that Haidee will have the opportunity to further her studies as this wonderful institution”.

