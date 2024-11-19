Kingswood College rugby stars Vizikhungo Labase and Sipho Nonyalela sign with Sharks Academy – By Khanyisa Kanese

By Khanyisa Kanese

Scoring 18 tries as a 1st XV wing for Kingswood College rugby team and being awarded Kingswood’s player of the year has landed Vizikhungo Labase (18) an opportunity be part of Eastern Cape Craven Week U18 and to join the Sharks Academy next year. Labase is set to join a fellow Kingswoodian Sipho Nonyalela (18) who was signed this year by The Sharks on a three-year contract.

Reflecting on his journey, Labase said receiving the news caught him by surprise as he did not anticipate to part of the academy.

“When I received the news, I had mixed emotions of joy and disbelief. The news came later in the year and I was on the verge of giving up. However, what truly made me excited and happy was seeing the smile on my parents’ faces which was a powerful motivator for me” he said.

As The Sharks Academy is known to be one of the best accredited rugby and soccer academies in South Africa, Labase added that he is excited about the opportunity the Sharks Academy presents, and particularly the supporting environment it provides.

Speaking to the me, Nonyalela said it was after Easter Festival when he received a call from his agent that Sharks want to sign him.

“I did not say many things because that was my dream team”.

Nonyalela was not only signed by The Sharks but he was also selected to be part of the Eastern Cape Craven week, as well as SA U18A.

EC craven week is an annual rugby union tournament organised for schoolboys in South Africa.

“Making it to South Africa schools was a dream come true for me, as a young schoolboy rugby player in South Africa that is one of the best feelings ever. Its about making yourself and family proud” said Nonyalela.

Kingswood College rugby coach, James Winstanley, explained how the success of the two players was an inspiration to their peers re-enforcing the notion that with hard work nothing is impossible.

“It is always pleasing to see hardworking and deserving players being recognized” he said.

The two out standing players that embody raw talent and love for rugby in a country that breathes rugby said being part of Kingswood College rugby team taught them to be punctual, and respectful.

Nonyalela said “I’ve learnt many things while I was at Kingswood College but the one that stuck with me was to play for your brothers next to you and do anything to protect them.”