KLM Spreads Joy This Winter with Festive Day Out for Life Child Kids

While winter may bring a chill to the air, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, in partnership with Life Child, Cape Town Tourism, and Southern Sun, delivered warmth, joy, and unforgettable memories to 23 children and their guardians at the annual Christmas in Winter festival in Tulbagh.

As a proud sponsor of the popular festival, where visitors could enter to win a dream Christmas in Europe in the city of their choice, KLM took its community commitment a step further by helping children from Philippi and surrounding communities experience the magic of a Christmas celebration like never before.

For many of the children, this was their very first time travelling beyond the boundaries of their neighbourhoods. The day was filled with laughter, music, and festive cheer — from dancing at the Santa Park stage and enjoying the rides and jumping castles to simply soaking up the spirit of unity and celebration that defines this special time of year.

“At KLM, we believe that meaningful travel isn’t just about moving people around the world, it’s also about creating moments that inspire hope and connection,” says Wilson Tauro, Country Manager Southern Africa at Air France-KLM. “We were proud to work alongside partners who share our commitment to empowering underserved communities and giving every child the chance to experience the joy of the season.”

The initiative was made possible through powerful collaboration. Life Child, a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting orphaned and vulnerable children in Philippi and other at-risk areas, identified the children and guardians for the trip, Cape Town Tourism generously provided transportation to and from Tulbagh and Southern Sun curated special lunch packs for each child and adult, adding to the festive generosity of the day.

Together, KLM, Life Child, Cape Town Tourism and Southern Sun demonstrated the power of shared purpose in uplifting local communities – especially children who are most in need of joy, opportunity, and positive memories.

This heartwarming initiative adds to KLM’s broader commitment to corporate social responsibility, which focuses on inclusive experiences and uplifting the communities the airline serves. As the children returned home smiling and exhausted, the message was clear: when travel, tourism, and community come together, incredible things happen.

As a global airline with deep roots in South Africa, KLM is proud to promote travel and tourism in Cape Town, not just through its sponsorships and campaigns, but also by ensuring that the benefits of tourism reach all communities. With daily flights from Cape Town to Amsterdam and beyond, KLM remains committed to connecting South Africans with the world, while also creating meaningful experiences that support local development and social impact on the ground.

