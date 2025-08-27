Knorrox Boosts Nutrition in School Kitchens in KwaZulu-Natal

Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal – Twenty Volunteer Food Handlers came together at Eshowe High School in KwaZulu-Natal, for a training session that offered hands-on culinary education covering key areas such as nutrition education, helping participants understand South African food-based dietary guidelines and essential roles of macronutrients like proteins and carbohydrates as well as vital micronutrients including iron and zinc, culinary development teaching cooking techniques that enhance flavour, aroma and visual appeal, utilising Knorrox seasonings as a vital ingredient to create meals that learners will enjoy and kitchen safety and hygiene, safe food handling and strict adherence to R638 regulations.

Knorrox, in partnership with Unilever and the Department of Basic Education, is committed to transforming the role of Volunteer Food Handlers by dedicating time, expertise, and resources to provide them with formal training in nutrition, culinary skills, and kitchen safety. Volunteer Food Handlers are much more than meal preparers; they are essential caretakers of the health and well-being of learners who rely on them every day. Despite their crucial role, many have lacked access to formal training, often depending on traditional knowledge and practical experience alone. This has left untapped potential to enhance the nutritional quality, taste, and safety of school meals.

KwaZulu-Natal’s National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) is the largest in the country, feeding over 2.4 million learners every school day across 5,436 schools in 12 districts. This programme is a lifeline, ensuring that children, especially in rural and low-income areas, have at least one nutritious meal each day to support learning and concentration.

“Volunteer Food Handlers do much more than prepare food; they care for children’s futures daily. Our training equips them with knowledge and skills to serve meals that are safe, nutritious and flavourful, meals that can transform a child’s day and their ability to learn. This initiative celebrates their role and strengthens their confidence, dignity and impact within their communities. Healthy children are the foundation of a thriving society and it starts right here, in the kitchen” Silindile Mbele, Nutrition and Health Assistant Manager at Unilever.

In a country where nutritional challenges are widespread but so is the desire to make a difference, Knorrox steps beyond being just a seasoning brand; it becomes a beacon of hope and positive change. We Give A Bull is more than a phrase; it is a firm commitment to empower communities and improve the lives of children across South Africa.

The National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) stands as one of South Africa’s most impactful social interventions, addressing not only hunger and malnutrition but also fostering social cohesion and economic empowerment. Through initiatives like Knorrox We Give A Bull, children receive nourishing meals that enhance their concentration and school attendance, thereby unlocking their full educational potential. At the same time, Volunteer Food Handlers gain valuable skills that boost their employability and elevate their standing within their communities. Schools evolve into thriving centres for community learning about nutrition and healthy lifestyles, while local suppliers and small businesses benefit from the programme’s extensive reach, creating a ripple effect that stimulates economic activity throughout the community.

As part of this ongoing commitment, schools that successfully integrate these learnings and demonstrate outstanding implementation will be eligible for a World Food Day Competition this October. Those that stand out will have the chance to win a kitchen makeover worth R100,000, an opportunity to reward the dedication of Volunteer Food Handlers who have significantly enhanced school nutrition.

Knorrox We Give A Bull is more than a campaign, it is a pledge to stand alongside communities, recognizing that sustainable change happens when people are empowered with knowledge and tools. By partnering with Unilever and the Department of Basic Education, Knorrox is helping transform the act of feeding learners into a powerful movement for health, education and dignity across South Africa.