Konica Minolta Tree Planting Comes to East Rand School for Arbor Month

September 2020, Johannesburg – In association with highly regarded NPO Food & Trees for Africa (FTFA), and as part of a decade long partnership with Konica Minolta South Africa,

Konica Minolta Gauteng, an authorised dealer of Konica Minolta South Africa, has donated 20 trees to Nokuphila School in Thembisa, located to the north of Kempton Park.

Over the course of the last 12 years, Konica Minolta South Africa has planted more than 51,000 trees, providing trees for 1,067 schools and 11,639 homes across the country, amounting to a total of CO² offset of 18,966 tonnes. Konica Minolta South Africa is proud of upholding its carbon neutral status since 2013 and its unwavering commitment to greening South Africa.

“South Africans celebrate Arbor Week annually during the first week of September and Arbor Month for the duration of September. This is a perfect time to respond to the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries’ call to plant indigenous trees and do so at places like Nokuphila School, where it will have a significant impact through the fresh air and shade that these trees will provide future generations of learners with,” says Jason Kupritz, dealer principal of Konica Minolta Gauteng.

Moreover, these tree planting days also become a platform through which to teach the learners more about environmental awareness and sustainability [#PlantHopeWithUs] and teach them the basics of caring for the plants. An important feature of this programme is the longevity and health of the trees that are planted. Food & Trees for Africa representatives check on the progress of the growth of the trees to assist in ensuring the optimal growth and survival of the trees.

“It is such an honour to be entrusted with nurturing and growing these trees donated by Konica Minolta Gauteng to our Nokuphila School. The benefits will be enjoyed now, and in the years to come – giving shade on hot summer days and appreciating the beauty nature brings to our grounds. For our leaners in pre-primary and primary at Nokuphila, the opportunity to be part of the planting process is one of learning and of being part of a bigger cause,” say Mr Themba Temba, principal at Nokuphila Primary and Mrs Michelle Peters, Principal Nokuphila Pre-Primary School.

The donation and planting of the trees are part of Konica Minolta South Africa’s annual Arbor Month (#ArborMonth) activities, which include a further 400 trees being planted on Robben Island and at community centres and schools within Mvezo and Qunu in the Eastern Cape.