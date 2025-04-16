NPO Reach SA Fun Day – By Thabo Motlhabi

By Thabo Motlhabi

“When play is the foundation of learning, we teach the whole child.” NPO ReachSA, a multi-activity organisation based in West Rand, recently organised Fund Day event in partnership with Mogale City Children Sector and Mogale City Art and Culture Forum. The campaign was hosted at Kagiso Memorial and Recreation Centre. On 12 Saturday, April 2025.

About 140 children from Kagiso packed the recreation centre to socialize and engage with other kids on the fun day.

Learning and playing create an environment where children are safe and free to be themselves; be creative, be energetic, express themselves, talk about issues affecting them, their fears, their desires, their emotions, and their aspirations of what they would like their surroundings to be like.

The mission of this campaign was to bring them together from different backgrounds to engage with other kids. This was a space to inform, teach and share information about HIV, TB and STIs, health, hygiene and substance abuse. It was also about various disabilities, the stigma attached and the misunderstanding in the community. There were awareness campaigns created to inform, teach and educate able people about disabled people as part of the society. The same applies to the Albinism community as their challenges are misunderstood.

As a PRO for NPO ReachSA organisation Mr. Mandla Sibanda said, “let children from all sections of our community participate in extra-mutual activities, either from school or at home. We all need fun as a form of learning and together we are the village that is safe for raising children to be responsible youth and citizens”.

The fun day was to let these kids express themselves and participate in different sports, engage with other children and make play joyful. Children participated in various sports activities to create relationships and friendships.

As the organiser of Mogale City Art and Culture Forum Mr. Arminos Jawa said, ” our aim as the forum is to engage with other stakeholders and create that platform for everyone to make a positive change in their communities. Today, we are here to have fun with kids and also to educate, inform and teach them about taking care of their health and hygiene and other societal issues”.

At the end of the program, children were served with luncheon.