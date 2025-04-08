Disability Outreach programme by Nomfundo Zondo Foundation – By Thabo Motlhabi

By Thabo Motlhabi

An NPO based in Mogale City, the Nomfundo Zondo Foundation, recently organised a disability Outreach program in partnership with Disability Organisations in West Rand, Mogale City, Township of Kagiso. The event was hosted at Kagiso. Ext 12, Community hall, on 22 Saturday March 2025.

The NPO Nomfundo Zondo Foundation is a disability organisation with a key objective:

to raise awareness campaigns to educate, inform and teach abled people about different disabilities.

This annual outreach program is aimed at advocating for community disability rights in education, workplace, housing, transportation, creative industry, business sector both private and state. The aim is to break the stigma around physically challenged people.

This is achieved through educating, informing and teaching society how to engage and interact with various disabled persons; that they have dreams and talents, and are capable like abled people and deserve a share within the community.

The campaign was also to create a safe space for their voice to be heard and be accepted in the community.

As a founder of Nomfundo Zondo foundation Mrs. Pinky Zondo Said, “To our incredible community of people with disability, you are strong, capable, and reserving of every opportunity this world has to offer. Your challenges has not defined you, your resilience, determination, and dreams. At Nomfundo Zondo foundation advocate for rights, and ensuring that society becomes more inclusive and accessible for all”.

Various speakers raised concerns about challenges faced by disabled people in Mogale City and the opportunities missed by them and how to push for them to be recognised and be given equal opportunities. Different dance groups performed to entertain people as people were full of smiles.

AS a chairperson of Mogale City Disability Forum Mr. Jan lethoko said, “in our forum we prioritise each disability organisations and our aim is to fight for our people, their voice to be heard in every sphere of life. This outreach program is one of the channels we use to provide a voice our disabled community”.

At the end of the program, community members were served with launchoen and drinks.