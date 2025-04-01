Kultura Festival – celebrating 100 year of Afrikaans!

Durbanville; surrounded by so much history and endowed with a rich heritage, it is only fitting that this town in the northern suburbs of Cape Town will soon have its very first, own cultural festival. And, of course, it is symbolic that the Kultura Festival kicks off in the year we celebrate Afrikaans’ 100th year as an official language and Durbanville’s 200th anniversary!

Curro Durbanville High School is the host of the Kultura Festival which will take place from 20 to 27 June, and all the festival events will also be presented on the school’s phenomenal campus. Says high school head Isa Swanepoel, who has been dreaming of this for a long time. “There is nothing that brings a community as close as culture, music and language. These things directly speak to the heart.”.

Productions with gravitas

The newcomer to the annual cultural calendar’s line-up has been carefully curated and hand-picked to offer something for every taste. Big names will bring their productions to Durbanville, such as Sandra Prinsloo, who will be seen in the multi-award-winning war drama Kamphoer, the ever-popular Marion Holm in Marion Monroe and comedians Marc Lottering and Barry Hilton. The Cape Town Junior Philharmonic Orchestra will perform with Zanne Stapelberg and rapper Early B will get those feet moving with DJ Justin Vega.

The challenge for learners is the brand new Nou praat jy! public speaking competition to be contested at national level. Schools are encouraged to enter their top team (two speakers), and the theme is Afrikaans – ‘n taal van kleure en klank. There are two categories: Afrikaans Home Language and Afrikaans First Additional Language. Solid cash prizes are up for grabs for both competitions. More information is up on Facebook, Instagram and Curro Durbanville High School’s website. In the meantime, get the ball rolling – the closing date for both competitions is 24 April.

Festival of wines

A town surrounded by vineyards must of course have wine on the cultural menu and that is why wine farms such as Nitida, Maastricht, Canto, Meerendal, Klein Roosboom and Groot Phesantekraal will bring their best wines to the Kultura Wine Festival. On the weekend of June 20 to 22, festival-goers will have the opportunity to taste the area’s wines and enjoy snacks in between shows.

Inquiries

Tickets for shows are already available at Quicket.co.za. For more details visit the school’s website at https://www.curro.co.za/schools/curro-durbanville-high-school/kultura-fees or Facebook or Instagram.