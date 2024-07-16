KwaSizabantu proudly celebrated 50 years of impactful youth conferences – By Gerda Potgieter

By Gerda Potgieter

From 19 to 25 June, the KwaSizabantu Mission commemorated 50 years of youth conferences. It is a testament to its enduring commitment and the transformative power of these gatherings. This year, nearly 8,000 registered for the week-long conference, with a packed auditorium and overflow of over 12,000 attendees during the Thanksgiving event on Sunday, June 23.

Esteemed guests graced the Thanksgiving event, including representatives from the Royal House, the Office of the Premier of KZN, and the Mayors of Ilembe and uMzinyathi District Municipalities. Their diverse presence and messages of appreciation underscored the wide-ranging support for the youth conferences.

Three services were held daily, with the exception of Sunday, when only the Thanksgiving event took place. The activities included a sports day, and all could participate in the activities, which ranged from playful fun activities to sports. Counsellors were available 24/7 for those who needed spiritual guidance or help with emotional challenges or addictions.

Dr Peter Hammond was the distinguished keynote speaker. He delivered a powerful and thought-provoking message that deeply resonated with the theme of gratitude.

Dietmar Joosten, another of the senior missionaries and manager of the Mission’s agricultural projects, Emseni Farming, reminded the youngsters about the importance of taking care of oneself. During the previous conferences, Dietmar and his team started with a vegetable garden project and shared valuable farming skills with them. Dietmar said, “No child should go hungry. You can take care of your needs, plant vegetables, and sell them to others to make money.”

Spearheaded by Lidia Dube, a senior missionary and one of the early pioneers, the KwaSizabantu Youth Conferences have become an effective means of engaging young people, giving them a positive sense of self, teaching them life skills and assisting them with socio-economic challenges. Lidia planted the seeds fifty years ago when she and the early helpers found needy and traumatised children sleeping in graveyards. They brought them to the Mission to help them with their challenges and care for their physical and spiritual needs. This gave birth to the CYPSA Restoration program, and over 20,000 young men with challenges have been helped with their addictions.

Since its inception in 1974, the KwaSizabantu Mission in Kranskop, KwaZulu-Natal, has been a beacon of hope for the local youth. It has not only grown in size but also in impact, with record numbers of children and young people attending these exceptional events. This growth is a testament to the mission’s success and gives us hope for the future.

