KWV Brandy Receives Top Awards at the Annual Veritas Wine Awards

The annual Veritas Wine Awards are renowned for being one of the most prestigious wine and spirits competitions in South Africa. This year, three of KWV’s brandies were recognised for their outstanding and consistent quality during the 32nd annual event hosted in Paarl.

KWV’s 12 Year Old as well as the 15 Year Old Brandy was awarded a Double Gold medal, whilst the KWV 10 Year Old Brandy, a Gold medal

The judging panel at Veritas has been described as one of the most thorough in the industry. The panel comprises representatives from all sectors, including winemakers and distillers, alongside researchers, academics and merchants.

The world-renowned status of KWV brandies is thanks to Master Distiller Pieter de Bod. With over thirty years of experience, Pieter brings passion and expertise to every bottle produced at the distillery. His distilling methods have won KWV numerous accolades, including the prestigious International Wine & Spirits Competition Producer of the Year in 2022.

“We are honoured to receive this prestigious award from the Veritas judging panel,” says De Bod. “It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our distilling team, who continue to produce some of the best brandies in the world.”

Each bottle of KWV brandy is a masterpiece, carefully crafted using time-honoured techniques and the best South African wine grapes. KWV also follows strict quality control measures to ensure consistent excellence in every bottle. Pieter’s philosophy is to never compromise on quality, resulting in complex flavours that are truly exceptional.

KWV Brandies are available at all leading retailers of fine spirits. For more information, visit www.kwv.co.za.

