KZN support diabetes awareness! – By Gerda Potgieter

By Gerda Potgieter

On Thursday, 14 November, the world observed World Diabetes Day, a significant occasion dedicated to raising awareness about diabetes and its growing impact on global health. This year’s theme was “Breaking Barriers, Bridging Gaps,” which reminded us of the collective effort required to tackle the escalating challenge posed by this life-altering condition. The people of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) showed tremendous support for this drive.

In a heartfelt display of solidarity, aQuellé, the renowned water bottling company based in KZN, collaborated with others to participate in the campaign by illuminating their facilities in shades of blue for the day. This gesture aimed to draw public attention to critical diabetes issues and promote widespread awareness of its potentially devastating effects on millions of lives worldwide. Through such initiatives, aQuellé demonstrated its commitment to joining the fight against diabetes and inspiring others to take meaningful action.

World Diabetes Day was established in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) with the support of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 1991. Diabetes poses health and economic threats. It is a silent killer in communities, but many people do not know they have it or are diagnosed when they already have severe complications. It is the second natural cause of death in South Africa. Approximately 4.5 million people in SA have the disease. Uncontrolled diabetes ranges from heart attacks, strokes, kidney failure, blindness, and amputations (https://worlddiabetesday.org).

Countless South Africans suffering from diabetes lack the knowledge or resources to manage the dreadful disease, and aQuellé has a heart for people affected by it. The team launched their Together, Let’s Beat Diabetes campaign by printing related messages on their award-winning bottled water. After that, they inspired other organisations to join them in educating the nation about the disease. For the third consecutive year, they encouraged everyone to Wear Blue and post their pictures online to create awareness for the millions of people affected by Diabetes.

It is more than a once-off campaign for aQuellé – it is a program of good life choices, and their holistic program reflects the team’s commitment. For the celebration of World Diabetes Day on November 14, they encouraged everyone to wear blue, resulting in widespread participation nationwide. Soccer clubs showed their support by donning blue attire, and store employees also participated in this initiative.

The team has conducted over 1,600 free blood sugar tests nationwide as part of its ongoing efforts to raise awareness about diabetes. Additionally, the aQuellé team engaged with radio stations in Durban, Port Elizabeth, Cape Town, and Johannesburg to help disseminate important information regarding diabetes management.

Recognising the importance of staying active in managing diabetes, aQuellé annually supports outdoor events nationwide. Through these efforts, it promotes a fun and healthy lifestyle. For the past 14 years, it has been the title sponsor of the aQuellé Midmar Mile, the world’s largest open-water swimming event, further emphasising its commitment to fostering an active community.