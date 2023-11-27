Labour of Love touches the lives of million

Food for over 41 million meals has been provided to date by NPO Ladles of Love, who grew exponentially during 2020 to meet the needs of impoverished people. The organisation is concerned about the festive season, in light of the abject poverty and resultant hunger affecting millions of people living in our communities.

Founder and Director, Danny Diliberto says: “The need for food is growing and believe me I see it every day, the lines of people experiencing hunger are longer now, than in 2020. So our challenge is, how do we raise enough money to provide food relief to our most vulnerable? Especially, when you consider our tough economy and the price of staple foods reaching an all-time high.”

Ladles of Love has a hands-on approach in impoverished communities, supporting and working closely with the leaders of their network of soup kitchens. Their primarily focus is nourishing children and are in the know when it comes to problems parents have, when it comes to meeting the needs of the little ones.

To address the situation, the Ladles of Love created a fundraising campaign that aims to instill hope where there is fear, love where there is uncertainty, and peace where there is turmoil.

The Organisation commissioned six cute charismatic kids from diverse communities they serve, to bring their festive season message of ‘love, joy and peace to all’ to life, in a beautiful way. Food is language of love and whether you are giving or receiving, this campaign works for everyone.

For anyone wanting to gift meals to struggling families this season, the Ladles of Love call-to-action is simple. Fill-A-Pot for R300 and feed 100 people in need and in return for your kindness, you will receive – a competition entry to win a stunning set of Le Creuset pots.

Ladles of Love Programme Director, Yolanda Jones says: “During festive season there are hundreds and thousands of families in communities close to where we live, whose cupboards are bare. It would be a wonderful gesture of kindness if people could buy a ‘Fill-A-Pot’ voucher and help us bring love, joy and peace to our communities in need”.

Stats SA’s March 23 figures show 7,800 000 people in SA know hunger. This may seem like a disheartening figure but Ladles of Love founder, Danny Diliberto refuses to let this daunt their mission, which is to support a network of over 200 community soup kitchens and 70 ECD Centres with nutritious food.

As a PBO, Ladles of Love is qualified to issue section 18A Tax certificates to all Individuals and companies buying two or more Fill-A-Pot vouchers from their online store.

For more information: Visit LadlesofLove.org.za or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. For bespoke corporate Fill-A-Pot packages email: Mbali Kewuti on events@ladlesoflove.org.za

Ladles of Love

Ladles of Love is a non-profit organisation which aims to provide meals to people living in abject poverty across the Cape Peninsula, Overstrand, Northern Cape and Gauteng. The project is the brainchild of Danny Diliberto, who started his first soup kitchen in 2014 serving hundreds of homeless people in Cape Town nutritious meals every week. During the Covid-pandemic the organisation grew exponentially, to be one of the largest non-profit providers of food relief in South Africa, serving impoverished communities via a network of 200 soup kitchens. Since March 2020 Ladles of Love has procured and provided food to serve over 41 million meals and continues to feed 35,000 people a day, relying solely on funding and donations.