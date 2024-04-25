Ladles of Love and Coronation Team Up to Beat Hunger in Early Childhood Development Centres – By Tshidiso Masopha

By Tshidiso Masopha

Our country is notorious for having poor readability among its youth. Food insecurity and a lack of school shoes are the top two reasons why.

In preparation for World Book Day (23 April), Ladles of Love NPO and Coronation are partnering to boost literacy and food security at under-resourced early childhood development centres around the country. South Africans are invited to join the cause. The goal is to help more than 6,000 children.

‘Love Books’ is a campaign that started in March 2024. The project has ambitions to feed children in 57 early childhood development centres whilst providing story books – in celebration of World Book Day.

“Anyone who would like to donate will help us provide food for two healthy meals a day to little children living in impoverished communities, and gift them books to assist in their growth and enable them to be the best they can be,” says Danny Diliberto, founder and managing director of Ladles of Love.

Those who wish to donate can feed a child and give a book to read for R250 per month. Donors can set up single, recurring, or annual donations by visiting:

Ladlesoflove.org.za/donate/#sponsorachild

The Coronation Group is involved in this project because of the low comprehension rate of South African learners. For instance, over 80% of Grade 4 learners can’t answer straightforward comprehension questions. In 2016 this number was at 78%, which shows that this problem is worsening gradually.

“At Coronation, we recognise the undeniable correlation between hunger and learning barriers among children and this is why we are once again partnering with the wonderful organisation Ladles of Love to give the double gift of feeding and reading to young children who need support,” says Wisahl Ganief, Coronation Group head of marketing.

Coronation is a long-standing advocate for both early childhood development and food security. “We firmly believe that by investing in these interconnected issues, we can make a positive impact on the educational landscape in South Africa. We are because of our communities, and it is our duty to extend a helping hand where it’s needed most,” says Ganief.

Over 50% of our population faces food insecurity. It’s clear that food is a crucial component when it comes to education.

“We actively support the ECD sector through learner and teacher support programmes, by way of NPO partnerships. Our NPOs are doing incredible work in our communities and need our support. Ladles of Love is one such NPO that does incredible work in three provinces. We’ve had a years-long partnership with Ladles of Love and will be supporting their work for years to come. We invite other businesses and the public to join us as the impact in children’s lives is real and tangible.”